Ravens DE Calais Campbell active, CB Marcus Peters inactive Sunday; Giants QB Daniel Jones active, will start

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is active for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium. Campbell, who has missed four of the team’s past four games with a nagging calf injury, was listed as questionable to play.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, who was also listed as questionable with a calf injury, is inactive and will miss his second straight game.
Offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (concussion) and Matt Skura (back), Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (knee) and Dez Bryant (thigh), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) and inside linebacker Kristian Welch (foot), all of whom were listed as questionable, are active.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Pierre Desir, who were elevated from the practice squad, are active. Huntley will back up quarterback Lamar Jackson for the second straight game. The Ravens will enter Sunday’s game with four cornerbacks: Desir, Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett and Tramon Williams.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), rookie wide receiver James Proche II, running back Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, rookie offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and rookie defensive lineman Broderick Washington are also inactive.
Proche, the team’s primary punt returner, is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Brown, Williams and wide receiver Willie Snead IV have all fielded punts in practice and could fill the role Sunday.
Ingram is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.
Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) is active and expected to start. New York deactivated wide receiver Golden Tate (calf), fullback Eli Penny (illness), offensive linemen Kyle Murphy and Jackson Barton and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh. The Giants said Penny’s illness is not related to COVID-19.