As Ravens’ DL Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith mull future, a potential exodus looms: ‘There’s no guarantees’

“I don’t know what it’s like to be free. So part of it is a little bit like, I kind of want to go to the other side and be able to spend that time with my family and do those things and kind of just all the other stuff that I worked hard for. To get to this spot, I want to go enjoy that. But the other part of me is like, bruh, you know dang well, you’re a football player. You want to be on that field. So I can talk about it, but if the Ravens come to me and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve been thinking about this. What do you think?’ I’m definitely all ears.”