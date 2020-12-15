Ravens DE Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith active vs. Browns; Cleveland TE Austin Hooper inactive

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is active for Monday night’s road game against the Cleveland Browns. Campbell was listed as questionable to play after he didn’t practice in the lead-up to the divisional matchup because of a calf injury.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury, is also active. So is defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., who was listed as questionable with an abdomen injury.
Campbell, who is tied for the team lead with four sacks, returned to the lineup in last Tuesday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys but not to a full snap count. He played just 23 of the 79 defensive snaps as his mobility was still reduced by the calf strain he suffered in Week 9.
Ravens rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion), tight end Luke Willson (hip), cornerbacks Tramon Williams (thigh) and Anthony Averett, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo are inactive. The Ravens will have three healthy interior defensive linemen available — Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike — against the league’s No. 3 rushing offense.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson, who was elevated to the game day roster as a COVID-19 replacement, is active.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, was not activated to be eligible to play Monday.
Browns starting tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is inactive. Cleveland also deactivated starting cornerback Denzel Ward (calf), wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) and Marvin Hall, safety Tedric Thompson and defensive end Joe Jackson.