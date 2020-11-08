Ravens DE Calais Campbell injures calf in first quarter vs. Colts, questionable to return

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell injured his calf in the first quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts and is questionable to return, another blow to an injury-hampered defense.
On the third play from scrimmage, Campbell was engaged in a double team block and fell to the ground after the play. He walked slowly to the sideline while speaking with trainers on a bench.
Rookie defensive linemen Justin Madubuike entered the game for Campbell, who leads the Ravens with four sacks this season. The 34-year-old Campbell, acquired this offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars, has missed just six games in his 13-year career and hasn’t sat out since 2014.
Cornerback Khalil Dorsey also suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return. Dorsey was seen walking to the team’s locker room after a punt.
The Ravens are playing without starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. With Dorsey out, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and Terrell Bonds are the Ravens' remaining healthy cornerbacks.
