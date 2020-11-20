Ravens linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams doubtful vs. Titans; Tennessee DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out

Ravens defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf injury) and Brandon Williams (knee injury) are doubtful to play in Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.
Neither player practiced this week. If either or both are unable to play, the Ravens defense is expected to rely upon increased workloads from Justin Ellis and rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington for a second straight game. The team could also use a practice squad call-up on defensive tackle Aaron Crawford for more depth.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) are questionable. Smith was limited in practice Friday for the second straight day, while Fort was a full participant throughout the week.
The Titans have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday: outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (rib), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and guard Rodger Saffold.
Clowney has yet to record a sack this season but is tied for second on the team with four tackles for loss and tied for third on the team with six quarterback hits. Saffold is a starter on the offensive line.
Starting center Ben Jones (knee) and cornerback Kareem Orr (groin) are questionable.