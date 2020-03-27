Calais Campbell knows his value. The Ravens offered the right price for the right place.

“Obviously, you’ve got to take it one year at a time and really see how good you can be, but I’m pretty confident that as long as I can take care of my body, and God is good to me as far as health-wise goes, I should be able to be dominant in the near future,” said Campbell, who hasn’t missed a game since 2014. “I’m looking forward to going out there and making plays. For me, I know the whole world tries to tell you that one day it’s going to stop, but I know there are guys who did it at a high level who were older than me, so it can be done.”