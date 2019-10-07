“I think it helped [Onwuasor],” Harbaugh said. "It helped him not having quite as much on his plate, so to speak, as a young guy. He played well. He had a little ankle turn in there and fought through it. So many guys did that during the game. We mentioned [wide receiver] Marquise [Brown]. So many guys had things like that because it was such a physical game, and they kept coming. So I was really proud of those guys for that, and Patrick was one of those guys.”