Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes played 43 of 60 defensive snaps in the team’s 26-23 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, days after being signed to the team.
In his first game action since November 2018, Bynes spent extensive time at middle linebacker and came up with an interception on the Steelers’ second offensive possession.
Bynes added five tackles and a pass breakup.
“Remarkably well,” Harbaugh said on Monday of Bynes’ play. "He had a number of tackles. He was in the right spot. He played hard. His coverage was solid. I’m sure he’ll tell you there’s a lot of things he wants to do better. That’s a credit to him because he was in great shape.
“You do worry about guys in that situation, just being able to handle it physically. He handled it great. During the game, we didn’t even plan on playing him that many reps, but he felt so good during the game, he was able to do it.”
The presence of Bynes allowed inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor to return to the weak-side linebacker spot, where he thrived last season next to C.J. Mosley.
“I think it helped [Onwuasor],” Harbaugh said. "It helped him not having quite as much on his plate, so to speak, as a young guy. He played well. He had a little ankle turn in there and fought through it. So many guys did that during the game. We mentioned [wide receiver] Marquise [Brown]. So many guys had things like that because it was such a physical game, and they kept coming. So I was really proud of those guys for that, and Patrick was one of those guys.”
Jefferson placed on IR
Safety Tony Jefferson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.
Jefferson injured his knee during Sunday’s win and was carted to the locker room. After the game, Harbaugh said Jefferson tore his ACL and alluded to there being additional damage.
“Tony Jefferson obviously is the heart and soul of us,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He’s a leader, he’s a great player. Just a high energy player. He’s a guy that flies around, makes plays. He’s a communicator for us in the back end. So those are going to be challenging things [to replace].”
The Ravens also announced the signing of wide receiver Sean Modster to the practice squad.
Modster was with the team for training camp but released as part of roster cutdowns. He was signed to practice squad shortly after and released again Sept. 10.