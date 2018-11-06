Ronnie Stanley, Tim Williams among Ravens using bye to get healthy

Ravens starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley said Tuesday morning his injured left ankle is “coming along,” and his aim is to be healthy enough to return for the team’s next game, against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium.

“We’ll see,” said the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Stanley, who was injured in a 36-21 loss at the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 28 and was replaced by 6-4, 335-pound Jermaine Eluemunor in 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. “I’m going to do everything I can to be ready for that game, and that’s going to be up to Coach.”

Stanley, who walked around the locker room without the walking boot he wore after the Panthers game, is one of a few players who are on the mend and hoping to take advantage of the bye week to improve physically.

Outside linebacker Tim Williams still wore a walking boot to protect the right ankle he said he injured in the loss to Carolina, but said it is improving.

“Everybody would love to be out there, but you’ve got to know your body,” said Williams, who has made two sacks but did not play against Pittsburgh. “You’ve got to take care of your body.”

Slot cornerback Tavon Young sustained a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter against the Steelers and limped into the locker room. But after a few minutes, he returned to the field, and he said Tuesday he would have played if the game had gone into overtime.

“I thought the offense was going to score,” he said. “I was going to come back in the game and help.”

Cornerback Maurice Canady, who was mentioned by coach John Harbaugh Monday as a potential candidate to return from injured reserve, said he is hoping to be available for the game against Cincinnati.

“That’s my expectation as well,” said Canady, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 17 because of a hamstring injury. “I’ve been working hard these past weeks that I’ve been off. I’ve been getting ready to get back into the swing of things. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.”

