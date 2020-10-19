Ravens’ shifted bye week presents opportunity to get healthy, correct mistakes before clash with Steelers

When the NFL originally announced that it was moving the date of the Ravens' first matchup this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers back one week, thus shifting their bye week up to Week 7, the team accepted it as the price of admission to play the season in 2020.
But after a near-fourth-quarter collapse in Sunday’s 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the schedule change could be a boon for an unsatisfied 5-1 team. An extra week to rest and prepare for any team is always helpful, but after a game in which the offense once again sputtered and the defense gave up several chunk plays, it could prove to be extra beneficial.
“That’s just the NFL right now,” safety Chuck Clark said Monday when asked about the timing of the new bye week. "That’s the game, the way that things are going with COVID. You almost don’t know who’s going to be playing this week, what team is going to be playing, which players are going to be playing.
“It did come at the right time for us as a team, going into the team that we’re going into. We’re going to have a little more extra time to prepare and study and practice for them. That’s just the year we’re having this year. And I’m not saying us as Ravens but the whole NFL.”
While midseason tactical wrinkles will certainly be a point of emphasis during the week off, just getting a few key players back on the field, and others healthier, could propel the Ravens as they look for a second-half surge.
The Ravens played Sunday without starting defensive linemen Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) and Brandon Williams, the latter of whom was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day before the game but did not test positive for COVID-19, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. did not play because of an abdomen injury and several players exited Sunday’s game after getting hurt, but coach John Harbaugh said after the game that the injuries don’t appear to be serious.
As it pertains to Williams, under NFL and NFL Players' Association protocols, players who have been exposed to an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 must isolate for no fewer than five days. So, if Williams continues to test negative for COVID-19, he could be permitted to enter the team’s facility later this week and return well in advance for the Nov. 1 game against the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium, a matchup that could also have a few thousand fans in the stands for the first time this season.
“Everything,” linebacker Patrick Queen said when asked Monday what the focus will be on during the bye. "We can’t look at one little detail about what we need to fix. Everybody’s got something that they need to work on, including [me], and that’s what just what we’re going to work on.
“I could have had a pick that would have saved a touchdown. Some other people could have had picks that could have saved some stuff. So we’ve all just got to focus on what we need to improve and just getting better.”