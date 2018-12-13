Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Buccaneers game at M&T Bank Stadium

Jen Badie

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 24

Tampa Bay is terrible on the road: The Bucs haven’t won an away game since the first week of the season, despite averaging almost 31 points in those games. While their offense is ranked No. 1 in passing yards per game, their defense gives up a 30th-ranked 29.5 points a game. With the tough Chargers coming up next week in L.A., this is a game the Ravens should win and must win.

Edward Lee

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 19

Just what the doctor ordered. With the Ravens now in the hunt for the AFC North title, they get a health-inducing matchup against a Tampa Bay team that has lost five consecutive road games after a stunning upset of the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. The defense should be able to take advantage of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston’s error-prone ways, and the offense should run freely against Tampa Bay’s No. 20 rush defense.

Mike Preston

Ravens 28, Buccaneers 17

The Bucs could pose problems for the Ravens depending on which Tampa Bay team shows up. The Bucs have weapons and they can score, but they also have problems on the defensive side of the ball, especially against the pass. The Ravens have played two straight on the road against two high-powered offenses so they'll have to guard against a letdown versus the Bucs. The Ravens need to jump out to a lead early and take away some of the Bucs’ confidence. The longer they hang around, the more problems they can cause for the Ravens.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 30, Buccaneers 13

Lamar Jackson will continue to direct the Ravens' rushing revival, but even the possibility that healthy backup Joe Flacco might make some cameos could put extra pressure on the Tampa Bay defense. Nobody needs to tell the Ravens that this is another must-win game. They might need to win out to assure a place in the playoffs. They're a solid favorite here, but need to make sure they don't leave the final minutes of the game to chance.

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 24, Buccaneers 21

As they did last week, the Ravens will need their defensive backfield in good health to handle the NFL's top-ranked passing attack. While Jameis Winston is always a wild card, the Ravens' ground game under Lamar Jackson is a sure thing, especially against a bad Tampa Bay rushing defense.

Childs Walker

Ravens 27, Buccaneers 17

The Bucs have enough weapons in the passing game to make this uncomfortable. But the Ravens know they can’t afford a lapse and will wear down another below-average defense in the second half.