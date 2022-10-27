How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Week 8 game time, TV, stream, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 8 game between the Ravens (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4).
Time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV: WMAR (Ch. 2) (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)
Stream: Thursday night’s game is the first Ravens game this season to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. To stream Thursday’s game on Amazon Prime:
- Open the Prime Video app on your device.
- Sign in. If you’re not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
- Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or “Live & Upcoming” carousel.
- Tap on that day’s game.
- Press play.
In conjunction with Prime Video’s main production, play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and analyst Rolando Cantú will call the game for a Spanish-speaking audience, with Mayra Gomez serving as sideline reporter.
An alternate feed, “Prime Vision,” features a wider view of the field, as well as real-time stats and analytics.
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Kevin Kugler, Jason McCourty); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Mid-70s, partly cloudy
Line: Buccaneers by 1 (as of Wednesday night)
