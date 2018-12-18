Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's win against the Buccaneers: Maxx Williams earns playing time

Ravens offensive snaps vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Skura, C — 77

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 77

Lamar Jackson, QB — 77

Ronnie Stanley, T — 77

Marshal Yanda, G — 77

Willie Snead IV, WR — 59

James Hurst, G — 56

John Brown, WR — 48

Michael Crabtree, WR — 45

Maxx Williams, TE — 43

Kenneth Dixon, RB — 40

Gus Edwards, RB — 33

Hayden Hurst, TE — 30

Mark Andrews, TE — 29

Bradley Bozeman, G — 28

Chris Moore, WR — 26

Nick Boyle, TE — 22

Buck Allen, RB — 3

Takeaways

» Who would have thought, just a few weeks ago, that Maxx Williams would lead the team’s tight ends in snaps in a crucial late-season game? Nick Boyle’s concussion was the root cause, but Williams has also earned his place in the lineup with the best all-around play of his career.

» Dixon continued to expand his footprint, playing the most snaps of any running back despite the fact Edwards outgained him. It was surprising to see Allen back in the mix instead of Ty Montgomery, who seemed to be coming on a few weeks ago. But Allen also played 12 special-teams snaps, which helps explain the Ravens’ thinking.

» Bozeman took a chunk of James Hurst’s playing time at left guard and performed well.

» Snead has settled in as Jackson’s favorite target among the wide receivers.

Ravens defensive snaps vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eric Weddle, FS — 50

C.J. Mosley, LB — 50

Tony Jefferson, SS — 49

Terrell Suggs, LB — 40

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 39

Jimmy Smith, CB — 37

Matthew Judon, LB — 34

Brandon Williams, DT — 32

Brandon Carr, CB — 32

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 31

Tavon Young, CB — 29

Brent Urban, DE — 28

Michael Pierce, NT — 25

Chris Wormley, NT — 22

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 21

Kenny Young, LB — 20

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 5

Tyus Bowser, LB — 4

Chuck Clark, FS — 2

Takeaways

» Jefferson jumped right back to a full workload after missing two straight games with an ankle injury.

» The Ravens’ ball-control offense again helped temper the team’s defensive workloads. For example, Humphrey, who’s dealing with a groin injury, was able to play almost 80 percent of the time while actually taking fewer snaps than he did the previous week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Veterans Carr and Jimmy Smith played fewer than half as many snaps as they did against the Chiefs.

» Slot cornerback Tavon Young resumed his customary workload after a groin injury also limited him the previous week.

» Williams played a season-high percentage of snaps.

