Ravens position battles to watch heading into Saturday’s preseason finale vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens play their final preseason game Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, they have just four more days of training camp, during which the roster will be trimmed from 90 to 53 players on Tuesday with 16 players designated for the practice squad the following day.

Time is short, and with few available jobs the opportunities are limited. Still, there is perhaps a chance for a player or two on the bubble to make an impression.

“It just depends on the situation,” coach John Harbaugh said when asked how much stock he’ll put into the game in Tampa. “It goes both ways. Sometimes it doesn’t mean a lot because you pretty much know where you’re at, other times it could put somebody over the top.

“I don’t think it’s really gonna ever gonna hurt anybody, anybody that’s put themselves in position to make the team now I don’t see anything that they did in the game would jeopardize them at all. But I think it could take somebody to the next level possibly if you see something you’re looking for.”

By now, most of what the Ravens are looking for they have likely found, and their established starters won’t play against the Buccaneers. But there are still a few lingering questions the game could shed light on.

Quarterbacks

Once again, Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown will share the quarterback duties while Lamar Jackson sits and Tyler Huntley continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Huntley, the incumbent No. 2, would seem to have the job backing up Jackson locked up given his play before getting hurt, but Johnson acquitted himself well against the Washington Commanders, completing 10 of 12 passes for 145 yards, two touchdowns and an inception. Saturday will provide one last chance for the 37-year-old Johnson to perhaps change Harbaugh’s mind.

Running backs

Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell has flashed elite speed and been a contributor on special teams. That could make veteran Melvin Gordon III expendable when it comes to the fourth running back spot behind J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Gordon hasn’t played poorly this summer, but he also hasn’t stood apart from the others. Getting stopped on third-and-short Monday night against the Commanders by 173-pound rookie cornerback Emanuel Forbes Jr. didn’t help, either.

Gordon also wasn’t at the Ravens’ final open practice of the week Thursday, which could be telling.

Ravens offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (71) and John Simpson (76) are competing to be the starting left guard. (Kevin Richardson )

Offensive line

The starting left guard battle has come down to John Simpson and rookie sixth-round pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

Aumavae-Laulu, who didn’t have any snaps at left guard during his college career at Oregon, has impressed coaches with his work ethic and ability to learn quickly throughout the summer. His uncle, Junior Aumavae, also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets. Aumavae-Laulu has learned to adapt in the tighter space a guard operates in compared with tackle, where he primarily played in college.

But Simpson has been the more consistent performer, has 35 games of NFL experience (including 21 starts) and has been getting all the first-team reps with the start of the season a little more than two weeks away.

Harbaugh said he won’t make any announcement on the position until sometime after the Buccaneers game, but the decision might already be made.

“I think we’ve got a good handle on all of it,” Harbaugh said. “All the guys have played well, and we’re still rotating guys — you saw in the last game we moved some guys around and got them working in some different spots, so we’ll probably continue to do that through the last preseason game because that’s the way it goes during the season.”

The more intriguing battle perhaps comes down to Ben Cleveland and Sam Mustipher.

Cleveland, a 2021 third-round pick who quickly disappeared from the left guard competition, has played at right guard and tackle this summer. At times, he’s performed respectably. Other times, he’s been beaten badly, most notably by ninth overall draft pick Jalen Carter during the Ravens’ opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens have also been frustrated at times with his development.

Mustipher, meanwhile, is in line to back up Tyler Linderbaum at center and has drawn praise from Harbaugh.

“He’s picked up the offense very well,” Harbaugh said of the Owings Mills native and former Chicago Bears starter. “He understands the concepts. He’s held up really well from a base and an anchor standpoint. And he’s moved his feet well in reach blocks and things like that’s. [He has] very few mistakes. He’s definitely put himself in the position to be a contributor for us.”

Of course, if the Ravens go with 10 offensive lineman on this year’s roster — their initial 53-man roster last year featured 11 — it seems likely they’d keep both Cleveland and Mustipher.

Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (86) can't hang onto the pass as Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) defends in Monday night's preseason game. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Secondary

The Ravens got good news at cornerback — a position that has been decimated by injuries — with the return of Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet as well as safety Geno Stone this week. Still, the secondary is rife with questions and health concerns with Marlon Humphrey and Damarion “Pepe” Williams candidates for injured reserve because of respective foot and ankle surgeries and Kevon Seymour a surprise absence from practice Thursday.

But Maulet, once thought to be the answer in the slot, missed a valuable few weeks with a hamstring injury and hasn’t stood out, while Armour-Davis has struggled to stay on the field.

Ar’Darius Washington, meanwhile, has been a bright spot. Despite being just 5 feet 8 and 177 pounds, he’s played bigger than his size, shown good coverage skills and could be in line for the starting nickel job. There’s also the versatile Brandon Stephens, who was originally slated for safety. On the outside, Ya-Sin and the newly added Ronald Darby could be the favorites for now.

“Ronald has done well,” Harbaugh said. “He looks like a starting corner. He’s been there. He’s very talented. He knows how to play.”

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, whom the Ravens signed less than two weeks ago, also made a good impression with five tackles, a pass breakup and fumble recovery against the Commanders and could be in line to challenge Daryl Worley for a fourth safety spot.

