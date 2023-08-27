Risers and fallers: Ravens lose preseason finale to Buccaneers, 26-20, as roster cuts loom

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown, right, passes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines runs in during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — After winning an NFL-record 24 straight preseason games, the Ravens started another streak Saturday night, losing their second exhibition in a row.

With their established starters sitting, little in the way of a pass rush and struggles at times in pass coverage, the Ravens lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-20.

Here’s a look at who stood out and who didn’t in the Ravens’ final game of the preseason ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut to 53 players.

Risers

Josh Johnson

With Tyler Huntley continuing to nurse a hamstring injury and Lamar Jackson sitting, Johnson again got the start and again looked sharp, particularly on the Ravens’ opening possession.

The 37-year-old drove the Ravens 80 yards on four plays, all of them passes, culminating in a 24-yard strike to a wide-open Laquon Treadwell, who waltzed into the end zone. But there were two other throws on the drive that stood out: Johnson hitting Tylan Wallace for 15 yards as the pocket started to collapse, and a 22-yard connection with James Proche II over the middle with Proche extending to catch the pass.

Johnson went just 2-for-5 on his next drive and that was the end of his night as he finished 6-for-9 for 95 yards with a touchdown.

The No. 2 job would seemingly belong to Huntley, but Johnson certainly outperformed Anthony Brown and took the backup competition to the end. If nothing else, Johnson provides an option if Huntley’s hamstring injury lingers.

Charlie Kolar

The 24-year-old second-year tight end had another nice game, pulling in four catches on five targets for 45 yards as he got the start.

He didn’t waste any time getting involved, either, with a 19-yard catch-and-run on the game’s first play as Johnson hit him with a short pass out to the left. Later, he made a short catch on a pass from Johnson over the middle and turned it into a 16-yard gain.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar, right, outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Kolar had two catches for 61 yards.

The Ravens have depth concerns at some positions, but tight end isn’t one of them. Mark Andrews — who was held out of practice earlier in the week with an undisclosed injury and wasn’t seen at Saturday’s game — Isaiah Likely and Kolar make up one of the deepest groups in the league.

Tylan Wallace

Wallace had already likely secured his spot as the sixth receiver and he only solidified that with his performance Saturday.

In addition to handling punt return duties, he also had two catches for 30 yards, including a short grab on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter that he turned into a 15-yard gain to set up the the Ravens’ second touchdown of the game.

His lone punt return was also solid as he cut back toward the middle of the field from the left side to pick up 10 yards.

Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout

If there’s one unit the Ravens have zero concerns over, it’s special teams.

Tucker connected on a pair of field goals attempts from 44 and 39 yards and went the entire preseason without a miss.

Stout, meanwhile, was busy Saturday as the Ravens punted five times. He acquitted himself well, too, averaging 51.6 yards. Two of those punts landed inside the Buccaneers’ 20-yard-line, including one that was downed on the 6.

Fallers

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

The rookie sixth-round pick looked like one, getting beat on several occasions and yielding multiple sacks.

His worst series came in the second quarter when he got beat on at least three occasions in a five-play stretch and gave up an 8-yard sack to Anthony Nelson.

Moreover, Aumavae-Laulu was still in the game in the second half, a telling sign that the starting job likely belongs to John Simpson, who brings with him far more NFL experience (35 games, including 21 starts) and has outperformed the former Oregon starter over the past two-plus weeks.

Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Ravens’ cornerback concerns are well-documented with a slew of players injured, just coming back from injury, or, in the case of Armour-Davis, struggling to stay on the field.

The second-year cornerback out of Alabama got the start on the outside and at times struggled to stay with receivers or break up passes.

He was still on the field into the third quarter, which was a good sign for his physical condition after he’d missed time during training camp with an injury. He finished with three tackles but also got beat badly on a third-down pass in the second quarter, giving up 11 yards to David Moore. He gave up another catch for 14 yards, again by Moore.

David Ojabo

One of only two established starters to get the starting nod Saturday, the outside linebacker once again failed to shed blocks or get to the quarterback or even apply any pressure.

The expectations for the second-year player out of Michigan are high, but so far he hasn’t displayed much in the way of developing pass rush moves and has been pushed around more than expected considering his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame.

Melvin Gordon III

After not being at the final open practice of the week Thursday, Gordon was back on the field Saturday.

The 30-year-old veteran, however, hardly stood out in his battle for the fourth running back spot, rushing for just 9 yards on three carries. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Also notable: Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who had been seeing time on kick returns as well as in the backfield, did not play.

While Gordon didn’t play poorly this summer, he also didn’t set himself apart from the other backs ahead of him. With J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill the top three on the depth chart, the speedy Mitchell seems a more likely candidate for the roster than Gordon.

Ravens wide receiver Sean Ryan drops a pass in the end zone during the first half. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Sean Ryan

The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers has had a nice summer, but he didn’t do himself any favors against the Buccaneers.

Aside from finishing with zero catches, he dropped an easy 21-yard touchdown pass from Brown, who lofted the ball right in front of the wide-open receiver in the second quarter. The ball went right through Ryan’s hands, a tough look for a young player trying to make the team.

Season opener

Texans at Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM