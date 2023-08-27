Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 26-20 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown, right, passes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines runs in during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

After they went eight years between preseason losses, the Ravens have now dropped two in a row. Quarterback Josh Johnson created roster intrigue with another solid performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a night when hardly any projected starters played.

Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ third and final preseason game of 2023.

Advertisement

Josh Johnson has created legitimate intrigue in the battle to back up Lamar Jackson.

All year, we heard Tyler Huntley’s grip on the No. 2 quarterback job was less secure than it had been going into last season.

Though Huntley started against the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs and nearly engineered an upset, the Ravens looked at potential upgrades, including Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, in the offseason. They reportedly inquired about Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers’ No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021, before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week. They were not satisfied with the status quo.

Advertisement

Despite these signs, many of us doubted coach John Harbaugh when he said Johnson, a 37-year-old journeyman, would compete for the backup job. That notion seemed even more far-fetched after Johnson looked ordinary in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Huntley flashed superior speed and downfield touch in rallying the Ravens to victory. Huntley, however, hurt his hamstring that evening, clearing the way for Johnson to show off over the remainder of the preseason. He capitalized on that chance.

Johnson completed 10 of 12 passes, two for touchdowns, Monday night against the Washington Commanders. He came out even hotter Saturday, completing all four of his attempts to four different receivers on the Ravens’ opening touchdown drive. He carved up Tampa Bay’s first-string defense like he was playing catch in the park.

“Taking the offense down like that against their starting defense, it’s pretty impressive,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh pulled him midway through the second quarter, suggesting Johnson had done enough to make his case.

If Huntley’s hamstring cooperates, he still seems the more likely choice to back up his good pal, Jackson. He has not consistently pushed the ball downfield as an NFL starter, and his fumble at the goal line was the pivotal play in that playoff loss to Cincinnati. But teammates believe he can keep the Ravens competitive in crucial games, and he’s a more explosive athlete than Johnson.

It’s not clear Harbaugh sees it this way, however, and credit to Johnson for creating genuine debate with his play over the past two games.

It wasn’t a great evening for those worried about the Ravens’ secondary depth.

Tampa Bay quarterbacks Mayfield and Kyle Trask completed 16 of 23 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Harbaugh took a long look at the young players he hopes will fortify his injury-plagued defensive backfield.

Rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly lost Chris Godwin in the end zone on the Buccaneers’ first score of the game, though safety Geno Stone also seemed out of position on the play. Kelly didn’t make any glaring mistakes the rest of the night, though Pro Football Focus had him surrendering three catches on five targets overall.

Advertisement

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, playing for the first time this preseason, was a step slow in coverage several times on the next drive as Trask led his team 94 yards on 12 plays.

Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) can't hang on to the pass as Ravens cornerback Kyu Kelly (17) defends during Saturday night's preseason finale in Tampa, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/AP)

Harbaugh was eager to see what Armour-Davis would do with this chance, in part because injuries have made it difficult to get an accurate read on his development and in part because the Ravens are desperate to find outside cornerbacks they can trust while Marlon Humphrey works his way back from foot surgery. But it was not the breakout Armour-Davis, a gifted product of Alabama’s cornerback factory, hoped for.

The best guess right now is free-agent additions Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby will start on the outside, with Ar’Darius Washington in the slot and Kevon Seymour and Brandon Stephens as the first guys off the bench.

Armour-Davis and Kelly simply have not pushed their way into the conversation, though Armour-Davis will be on the 53-man roster and Kelly has a good chance to stick.

Daniel Faalele’s development could be key to the Ravens’ final roster choices.

The mammoth second-year tackle has been a workhorse on both sides of the line throughout the preseason, showing greater stamina and smoother technique than he did as a rookie.

Faalele’s spot on the 53-man roster is secure, but his progress could have significant ramifications for those still competing to make it.

Advertisement

If Harbaugh and his staff are confident Faalele can step in for starters Ronnie Stanley or Morgan Moses, perhaps they’ll be content going into the season with Patrick Mekari as their backup center instead of viewing him primarily as a swing tackle. That could be bad news for Sam Mustipher, whose comfort at center is his best argument for making the team. Or maybe veteran tackle David Sharpe will remain on the outside looking in because coaches are happy with Mekari and Faalele as the understudies for Stanley and Moses, respectively.

Coaches might also see an opportunity to shift a job that would have gone to a reserve offensive lineman to a less settled position or to a potential special teams standout such as Del’Shawn Phillips.

It’s good news for the Ravens that they get to make these decisions from a position of strength. They hoped Faalele would be more than a developmental prospect eating up a roster spot in year two, and he does in fact look like a guy who could start at right tackle by this time next year.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, Harbaugh confirmed what had been increasingly clear over the last week: John Simpson, who was rock solid throughout camp, will start over rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu at left guard.

Melvin Gordon III most likely played his last snaps in a Ravens uniform.

The Ravens signed the veteran running back, who made Pro Bowls for the Chargers in 2016 and 2018, as insurance when they were awaiting J.K. Dobbins’ return to active duty. With Dobbins a full go, Gus Edwards healthy, Justice Hill coming off his career-best training camp and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell flashing big-play potential, they no longer need him.

The fact Gordon toted the ball in the second half of the final preseason game was all the evidence we needed.

Advertisement

Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby, below, stops Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III during the first half Saturday. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Gordon did not stand out over the past five weeks, nor did he disappoint. He was a reliable presence at practice, ran hard when given the opportunity and offered mature perspective on the plight of the modern running back. But if the Ravens need a veteran to step in for an injured Dobbins or Edwards during the season, someone roughly equivalent to Gordon will be available. We saw this with Kenyan Drake last season. It’s the nature of the market at a deglamorized position.

Mitchell did not play Saturday, perhaps because he’s still slightly banged up from the last preseason game, but he made an impression with his 31-yard gallop against the Commanders, and he will help the Ravens on special teams. That’s enough to give him the nod over the more accomplished Gordon.

We have begun to see the Charlie Kolar that was promised.

There were days during camp when undrafted rookie Travis Vokolek looked like the 6-foot-6, sure-handed tight end most prepared to help the Ravens in 2023. If we did not know Kolar was a 2022 fourth-round pick, would Vokolek have been even with him on the depth chart?

Kolar did not get a clean shot at his rookie season because of a sports hernia, so the former Iowa State star was eager to change the narrative this summer. He showed up bigger and stronger, talking about taking over some of Josh Oliver’s old role as an in-line blocker. But the Ravens drafted him to make plays in the passing game, and Kolar has picked up his pace in that area over the past two weeks.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

He caught four passes against the Buccaneers, raising his total to eight on 10 targets for the preseason. We’ve seen him grab balls in traffic and slide into open spaces downfield a la Mark Andrews. Chances might be hard to come by in the regular season with Andrews and Isaiah Likely ahead of him at tight end and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman demanding the ball. But Kolar has at least given the Ravens reasons to believe he can help.

“He’s become a much better blocker, and contested catches, that’s something he’s really taken a step forward with,” Harbaugh said. “Big plays in the middle of the field, controlling the middle of the field — I think that’s his goal as a receiver. He’s very capable of doing that, and you saw that flash really well in the preseason.”

Advertisement

Season opener

Texans at Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM