Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Marlon Humphrey showed why he’s the Ravens’ current and future defensive star.

A lingering groin injury limited Humphrey to 44 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs and kept him off the practice field Wednesday and Thursday, raising real questions about how much he’d be able to contribute against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ talented receivers.

The second-year NFL cornerback answered that question quickly, delivering a ferocious pop on Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II for a 1-yard loss in the first quarter.

The Ravens drafted Humphrey primarily for his ability to hang step for step with the NFL’s most athletic wide receivers. But the hit on Jones reminded us that he has a little strong safety in him as well.

“A lot of times, I would rather make a big hit like that just as much as making an interception,” he said.

Humphrey did not stop there. In the second half, he showed off the coverage side of his deluxe skills package with an interception and a vital coverage stop on fourth down to cut off the Buccaneers’ final drive.

He was the key player as the Ravens again shut down one of the most productive passing attacks in the NFL, holding the Buccaneers to a season-low 241 yards.

Humphrey’s all-around performance in the face of a painful injury illustrated why he’s already the team’s best cornerback. You can tell how much the Ravens think of Humphrey’s talent, because they’re unwilling to act too impressed when he plays like this.

“Marlon Humphrey played at the level we expected him to play at, which is at the highest level,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Earlier in the season, safety Eric Weddle was not ready to anoint Humphrey one of the league’s elite cornerbacks. He demanded more consistency.

“I’ve been harping on him every day in meetings, after little things that happen in practice,” Weddle said Sunday. “But he’s an amazing guy to be around. He listens, he works extremely hard and he’s as talented as anyone out there. When he’s focused and he’s locked in, not many guys can get by him. And that’s what he’s showed over these last couple weeks, to be guy that we can count on to make plays — big plays.”

Humphrey might not hear his name called when the NFL announces its Pro Bowl selections Tuesday night. He might need another year to build his reputation. But he would be a worthy choice.

For now, we know the positives and negatives of a Lamar Jackson-led offense.

In the big picture, Jackson remains a work-in-progress with a wide spectrum of career possibilities. But in the short term, we know the identity the Ravens have chosen by going with him over Joe Flacco as the team’s starter.

Jackson is good for at least one turnover, often on a botched ball exchange, and several comically bad throws per game. On the other hand, he offers a near-guarantee that the Ravens will rush for at least 200 yards (242 on 49 attempts against the Buccaneers) and control the clock after halftime.

Pair that with the Ravens’ excellent defense and you have a winning formula against the NFL’s large pool of mediocre teams. But will it be enough against the 11-3 Los Angeles Chargers this weekend? Or in the playoffs should the Ravens make it that far?

We don’t know.

Jackson was shaky to start the game, throwing a pass that should have been intercepted on the second drive and generally showing how ill-suited he is for third-and-long situations. In the second quarter, he underthrew an open Mark Andrews to such a degree that the wobbling ball bounced off the Tampa Bay defender’s backside. His ninth fumble of the season, off a mishandled snap, set up the Buccaneers’ only touchdown of the game.

On one play in the two-minute offense, he threaded a confident throw to Willie Snead IV in traffic. The next, he misfired on a wide-open pass to the flat.

You have no idea what you’re going to get when Jackson drops back to pass. Then he rebounds with those long drives, punctuated by runs on which he seems to disapparate from the grasp of oncoming defenders. The Ravens have owned the second half with him at quarterback.

There are fans who believe the team can’t keep winning this way, that it’s simply not a sustainable look for an NFL offense. But the Ravens have chosen their identity for the rest of this season, and they’ve been right (or right enough) so far.

Bradley Bozeman has quietly overdelivered as a sixth-round pick.

As training camp wound down, Bozeman seemed like a candidate for the practice squad — a well-trained player from Alabama who needed to become more physically imposing to carve out a regular role in the NFL.

Instead, he made the team, and the Ravens now plug him into temporary holes in their offensive line with confidence that he’ll handle the job.

He replaced James Hurst at left guard for a stretch against the Buccaneers and acquitted himself well in the team’s power running attack under Jackson. For the season, Pro Football Focus grades him as a far better run blocker than pass blocker. But that’s not surprising for a rookie who played in the middle for the power-oriented Crimson Tide.

Bozeman was primarily a center prospect coming out of college, so it will be interesting to see whether the Ravens pit him against Matt Skura in a job battle for next summer. For now, he’s increased his long-term value by demonstrating competence at guard. He’s exactly the type of the player the Ravens need to rebuild depth on their offensive line.

The Ravens have built an identity around moving on from mistakes.