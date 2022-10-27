Ravens add 3 practice squad players for game vs. Buccaneers; OLB Tyus Bowser, WR DeSean Jackson won’t play

Tampa, Fla. — The Ravens added help from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, elevating defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Devon Kennard and re-signing cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster.

Mack, a preseason standout, will be making his season debut at Raymond James Stadium, helping to bolster the line’s depth with starter Calais Campbell (illness) sidelined. Kennard played 11 defensive snaps after being promoted for the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. Worley, who’s shuffled between the Ravens’ practice squad and 53-man roster this season, plays primarily on special teams.

The Ravens elevated defensive tackle Isaiah Mack (94) and outside linebacker Devon Kennard and re-signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, still working their way back from Achilles tendon tears, were not activated to the 53-man roster Thursday. They’re expected to be added to the active roster by Wednesday, when their 21-day practice window expires, and could make their season debut against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7.

Ravens practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, for the second straight week, was not promoted to the game-day roster. Starting wideout Rashod Bateman (foot), who was considered questionable for Thursday’s game, is expected to play despite missing practice Tuesday.

The Buccaneers ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), who hasn’t played since Week 2.