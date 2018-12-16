Sports Ravens

Ravens-Buccaneers by the numbers

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 20-12 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15:

0 — Times Ravens rookie running back Gus Edwards has been tackled for a loss in 111 carries.

5 — Consecutive games of at least 190 rushing yards for the Ravens, becoming the first team to do that since the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers.

8 — Wins this season for the Ravens, the 10th time during coach John Harbaugh’s 11-year tenure.

16.2 — Average points surrendered by the Ravens in seven home games this season.

241 and 156 — Total and passing yards compiled by Tampa Bay on Sunday after averaging 430.1 and 331.4 in those respective categories.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°