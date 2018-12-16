Ravens-Buccaneers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 20-12 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15:
0 — Times Ravens rookie running back Gus Edwards has been tackled for a loss in 111 carries.
5 — Consecutive games of at least 190 rushing yards for the Ravens, becoming the first team to do that since the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 — Wins this season for the Ravens, the 10th time during coach John Harbaugh’s 11-year tenure.
16.2 — Average points surrendered by the Ravens in seven home games this season.
241 and 156 — Total and passing yards compiled by Tampa Bay on Sunday after averaging 430.1 and 331.4 in those respective categories.