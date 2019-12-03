The Ravens have activated defensive back and special teams standout Brynden Trawick from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.
Trawick, 30, who has been practicing with the team, will take the roster spot of safety Bennett Jackson, who was waived Monday.
Trawick played 23 snaps on special teams and three on defense in the season opener before suffering an elbow injury in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. He missed the next two games, and the Ravens placed him on IR on Oct. 3.
The team’s win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers was the eighth game Trawick had missed on IR, meaning he was eligible to play as soon as Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. His return should help a special teams unit that is already the NFL’s second most efficient, according to Football Outsiders.
Trawick is the second and final player to come off IR this season for the Ravens. Rookie cornerback Iman Marshall was activated in mid-November.