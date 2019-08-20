Bruce Cunningham steps down after 20 years as Ravens public-address announcer

Bruce Cunningham has called out his final player introductions as the Ravens’ public address announcer. The veteran Fox 45 broadcaster resigned Tuesday morning from a job he’s held for two decades.
“When I hit the twenty year milestone last year, it sort of felt like a finish line, but I shrugged it off and chalked it up to fatigue,” Cunningham wrote in a piece posted to Fox 45’s website. “But it was indeed a finish line and after announcing the two preseason games, I realized I was done. The fire in the belly was gone.”
The Ravens will have a new public-address announcer for their first home game of the regular season Sept. 15.
“Bruce Cunningham is a historical member of the Raven’s home-game presentation,” team spokesman Kevin Byrne said in a statement. “We were honored to have him participate in what we believe is the best home-game entertainment in the NFL. We thank him for his excellent work.”
Cunningham thanked Byrne for giving him a shot in 1999 and the crew of spotters and producers who work with him on game days.
“I also want to thank the 71,000 people I got to talk to every fall,” he wrote. “You made it amazing, I love you all and will miss our interactions intensely. As for me, I’ll be there, but I’ll be on the other end of the press box with my colleagues. I’ll simply be a reporter, which is all I ever wanted to be.”