Ravens are solid home favorites vs. Browns in season opener

The Ravens are solid betting favorites over the visiting Cleveland Browns ahead of their season opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The defending AFC North champions, who have won 12 straight regular-season games, opened as nine-point favorites at M&T Bank Stadium, but the line has since dropped to eight.
Even as Super Bowl contenders, the Ravens will be hard-pressed to improve on their 2019 opener. They entered their Week 1 game in South Florida as seven-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins. They left with a 59-10 win in which quarterback Lamar Jackson posted his first-ever perfect passer rating.
As the Ravens rolled to a 14-2 record and the AFC’s top overall seed last year, they proved a good bet over the season’s final two-plus months. Starting with their 30-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, the Ravens covered the spread in nine of their 10 final regular-season games.
The Ravens lead the all-time series against Cleveland 31-11 and have won seven of the past nine meetings overall. But the Browns won easily in Baltimore last year, 40-25, and in overtime in 2018.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 48½ points.
Season opener
Browns@Ravens
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 1090 AM, 97.9 FM