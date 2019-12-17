With a 6-1 record overall and 5-1-1 mark against the spread, the Ravens have been reliable on the road this season. (Their lone blemishes were a five-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were 4½-point favorites, and a 26-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were three-point underdogs.) The Browns, meanwhile, have not fared well as significant underdogs. According to CBS Sports, Cleveland is 2-48 overall in its past 50 games as an underdog of at least seven points.