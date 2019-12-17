The Ravens are double-digit road favorites over the Cleveland Browns ahead of their game Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a blowout loss Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, the Browns opened as seven-point underdogs, but the line has since grown to 10. The Ravens (12-2) have been double-digit favorites away from M&T Bank Stadium just once this season, covering a 10½-point spread last month with a 49-13 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland (6-8) was the last team to beat the Ravens, but the teams’ paths have diverged since the Browns’ 40-25 win in Week 4. The Ravens have won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that home defeat, while Cleveland has gone 4-6, suffering indignities on the field and off. Their loss Sunday ensured that they will be the only NFL team not to record a single winning season this decade.
With a 6-1 record overall and 5-1-1 mark against the spread, the Ravens have been reliable on the road this season. (Their lone blemishes were a five-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were 4½-point favorites, and a 26-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were three-point underdogs.) The Browns, meanwhile, have not fared well as significant underdogs. According to CBS Sports, Cleveland is 2-48 overall in its past 50 games as an underdog of at least seven points.
One of those upset victories, however, came this season, and the Browns have won two of the teams’ past three meetings. Before a loss at FirstEnergy Stadium last season, the Ravens had won four straight games in Cleveland. They lead the series 30-11 overall.
The over-under for the game is 48½ points.