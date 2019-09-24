Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. visiting Browns in AFC North opener

The Browns (1-2) would tie the Ravens (2-1) for first place in the AFC North with a victory at M&T Bank Stadium, where they haven’t won since 2015. Cleveland will be without at least starting tight end David Njoku and linebacker Christian Kirksey, who are on injured reserve. Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams and starting safeties Damarious Randall and Morgan Burnett all missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that they “should be getting some of our other guys back.”