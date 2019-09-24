Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. visiting Browns in AFC North opener

The Ravens are touchdown favorites ahead of their AFC North opener Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens opened as five-point favorites, but the line has since moved to seven. The game is the first meeting between the teams since the 2018 regular-season finale, when former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley’s interception thwarted a late comeback attempt and delivered the franchise its first playoff appearance since 2014 and first division title since 2012. The Ravens were also seven-point favorites in that Week 17 game.
The Browns (1-2) would tie the Ravens (2-1) for first place in the AFC North with a victory at M&T Bank Stadium, where they haven’t won since 2015. Cleveland will be without at least starting tight end David Njoku and linebacker Christian Kirksey, who are on injured reserve. Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams and starting safeties Damarious Randall and Morgan Burnett all missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that they “should be getting some of our other guys back.”
The showdown between second-year quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield will test Cleveland’s travel woes in divisional play. The Browns have won just one of their past 10 road games against AFC North opponents, while the Ravens have won five straight games overall in Baltimore.
The over-under for the game is 46 points.