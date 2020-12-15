The best tweets from Monday night’s thrilling Ravens victory

Monday night’s Ravens game was full of late heroics. After heading to the locker room midgame over cramps, Lamar Jackson hustled back onto the field just when all hope seemed lost — with backup quarterback Trace McSorley clutching his knee on the field on fourth down. And then he threw a touchdown pass.
After the Cleveland Browns roared back for a score, Jackson silenced critics of his passing game with on-the-money tosses that set up a 55-yard-field goal for Justin Tucker to win the game.
The 47-42 victory — which ended in a safety after Ravens players snuffed out Cleveland’s long string of lateral passes in the end zone — attracted all kinds of social media buzz, including from basketball greats LeBron James and Magic Johnson.
James, a former Cleveland Cavalier, cheered for the Browns on Twitter, but by the end of the night, he simply said: “Wow what a GAME!!!”
Johnson said the same.
“This is why I love watching the NFL!” Johnson wrote. “Two great young quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, dueling it out on MNF! Looking forward to seeing them for years to come.”
After heaping praise on Jackson and Tucker, Johnson added a nod to Baker Mayfield and the Browns, who have already clinched their first winning season in years.
“I don’t want to take anything away from the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield. They played an awesome game but came up short,” Johnson said.
Jackson himself chimed in, mostly to stem widespread speculation that his “cramps” had really involved a trip to the bathroom.
And there were plenty of tweets to that effect, including numerous memes that pasted Jackson’s head onto photos of Paul Pierce, a Boston Celtic who feigned injury and left a 2008 NBA finals game early because he needed to go to the bathroom. Pierce returned to help the Celtics to victory.