xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to watch Ravens vs. Browns: Week 1 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 13, 2020 8:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 1 game between the Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Advertisement

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed at Ravens home games for at least the “initial part" of the season.

TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Advertisement

Coverage map:

Blue: Browns at Ravens. Red: Dolphins at Patriots. Yellow: Raiders at Panthers. Browns: Jets at Bills. Turquoise: Colts at Jaguars. Green: Chargers at Bengals (late).
Blue: Browns at Ravens. Red: Dolphins at Patriots. Yellow: Raiders at Panthers. Browns: Jets at Bills. Turquoise: Colts at Jaguars. Green: Chargers at Bengals (late). (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS All Access

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)

Forecast: Partly cloudy, high 70s

Line: Ravens by 7½ (as of Saturday night)

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement