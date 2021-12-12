xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Browns: Week 14 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 12, 2021 5:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 14 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Coverage map:

Blue: Ravens at Browns. Red: Raiders at Chiefs. Green: Saints at Jets. Yellow: Jaguars at Titans. (506Sports.com)
Blue: Ravens at Browns. Red: Raiders at Chiefs. Green: Saints at Jets. Yellow: Jaguars at Titans. (506Sports.com)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)

Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s

Line: Browns by 3 (as of Saturday night)

Over-under: 42 ½ points

Pregame reading:

