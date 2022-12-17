How to watch Ravens vs. Browns: Week 15 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 15 game between the Ravens (9-4) and Cleveland Browns (5-8).
Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
TV: NFL Network, Ch. 11 (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Stacey Dales, Steve Wyche)
Stream: NFL.com
Radio: Westwood One Sports (John Sadak, Mike Golic); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM) and SiriusXM (Chs. 82, 226) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Low to mid-30s, cloudy
Line: Browns by 2 1/2 (as of Friday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Saturday’s Week 15 game in Cleveland?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Browns: 8 things to watch, including J.K. Dobbins, linebacker woes and late-half struggles
- Ravens QB Tyler Huntley on track to play vs. Browns after clearing concussion protocol; QB Lamar Jackson ruled out
- Ravens LBs Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen elevate each other’s talents: ‘We both know how great we can be’
- Mike Preston: A breakout game for Browns QB Deshaun Watson is inevitable. It could sink the Ravens. | COMMENTARY
- With Lamar Jackson sidelined again, Ravens see risk of QB injury — and value of a backup plan
- Ravens film study: Breaking down the NFL’s best run defense
- Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 15: Who has the edge?