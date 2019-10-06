Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering an ankle injury.
Brown entered the medical tent during the second quarter. After speaking with team doctors, Brown walked to the locker room.
In the first quarter, Brown caught an 11-yard touchdown pass, his first touchdown since recording two in the team’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. He had two receptions for 19 yards on four targets before leaving the game.
Brown, the No. 25 overall pick in April’s draft, spent the entire offseason recovering from Lisfranc (foot) surgery. He appeared in two preseason games and has yet to miss a regular season game.
The Ravens lead the Steelers, 17-13, at halftime.