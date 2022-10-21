Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 7 game between the Ravens (3-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 28, Browns 17: The Ravens have followed every win with a loss, and every loss with a win, so why should the pattern stop Sunday? A week ago, the biggest mismatch in this game seemed like it would be the Browns’ dominant running game against the Ravens’ weakened run defense. Now, with guard Wyatt Teller likely sidelined and the Ravens’ young defensive line stepping up, it’s no longer a one-sided matchup. Despite Lamar Jackson’s recent turnover struggles, the Ravens have the clear advantage at quarterback. If Rashod Bateman’s healthy, their passing game could have a big day.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 30, Browns 21: The Ravens need to make a statement after giving the game away last week against the Giants. Cleveland will provide a stiff challenge because the Browns are talented on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Ravens have a clear advantage at quarterback.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 30, Browns 20: The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 28, Browns 14: After watching another double-digit lead fade away last week, the Ravens will bounce back in a major way. Baltimore’s success running the ball against the Giants will carry over into Sunday, while the defense will prevent Nick Chubb from making big plays. The Ravens are way better than their 3-3 record and they will be determined to prove that against Cleveland.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 30, Browns 23: The Ravens should be able to punish a Browns defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe picked apart Cleveland’s secondary in a 38-15 win last week, so Lamar Jackson should have no trouble putting up big numbers. This sets up to be the perfect “get right” game for a Ravens team that needs something to celebrate.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 27, Browns 21: The Ravens are 3-3 but their play on the field should say otherwise. The Browns are still the Browns — they’ve lost three straight — and the Ravens are still a team to beat in the AFC. Lamar Jackson is a little beat up, as is Mark Andrews, but expect both to play and to be their usual dominant selves. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s return will be key with Andrews potentially limited, but the Ravens are way more talented than the Browns with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.