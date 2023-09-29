Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and the Browns (2-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Ravens 20, Browns 17: If the Ravens have center Tyler Linderbuam, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman back, their chances increase dramatically. Still, the Browns have perhaps the NFL’s best defense both up front and in the secondary. It’s been an uneven start for Lamar Jackson, but having a more complete complement of players around him will help the offense have, as coordinator Todd Monken likes to say, less “drag.” Jackson is also 6-3 against the Browns, which includes a 3-2 mark in Cleveland. No matter what, this will be close, as usual.

Advertisement

[ Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 4: Who has the edge? ]

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 20, Browns 14: I just can’t buy into the Browns yet. They have the best defense in the NFL right now and a strong offensive line, but their running back situation is as suspect as the Ravens’. It will come down to which quarterback makes the most mistakes, Deshaun Watson or Lamar Jackson?

Childs Walker, reporter

Browns 20, Ravens 16: This is a tough ask for the Ravens, who looked lost on offense for much of their overtime loss to the Colts. Cleveland plays defense as well as any team in the NFL does anything. Deshaun Watson is more fallible and will give the Ravens chances to hang close, but you don’t want to go against Myles Garrett and company with a wounded offensive line.

Advertisement

[ Staff picks for Week 4 of 2023 NFL season: Dolphins vs. Bills, Bengals vs. Titans, Patriots vs. Cowboys and more ]

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 19, Browns 16: In this Jekyll and Hyde season, don’t count out another strong road performance against a division rival. The Ravens will be healthier and motivated to prove last week’s loss was an aberration. Can’t you see Justin Tucker nailing the game-winning field goal this time around? Like Mike, I don’t trust the Browns yet, at least not on offense with Deshaun Watson still looking mediocre and Nick Chubb lost for the season. Give me the better quarterback and a Ravens defense that deserves to be in the conversation as the league’s best.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 17, Browns 13: Are we really ready to take the Browns seriously? I’m not ready to do that just yet. Yes, their defense has been lights-out, but look who they’ve beaten. The Bengals were hobbled with an immobile Joe Burrow, who was ice cold after barely stepping on the field in the preseason with a calf injury. The Steelers are not world-beaters on offense and they still beat Cleveland (thanks to their defense). And the Titans? They might have one of the league’s worst offenses by the season’s end. I’m not convinced Cleveland is better than the Ravens. But seemingly like all games Baltimore plays, expect it to be close and decided late.