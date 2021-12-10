Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Browns 21, Ravens 17: There Ravens were a fingertip away from being 9-3 and leading the AFC, but more important than the loss on the scoreboard was the loss of cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season to a torn pectoral. He wasn’t having an All-Pro season but the domino effect of losing him seems enormous for the defense, which is surely even more prone to the big play. Baker Mayfield isn’t the quarterback to take advantage but running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, fresh off a bye week and facing the same defense they did two weeks ago, are going to be feeling fresh and ready to go after being bottled up last meeting. Lamar Jackson has not been good as of late and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari is sidelined. That combination sounds like trouble on the road facing defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.