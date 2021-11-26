Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday night’s Week 12 game in Baltimore?

Ravens 24, Browns 17: All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson to see how he recovers from his illness, but if history is any indication, he’ll be just fine. In his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19 last November, Jackson led the Ravens to a 34-17 win over the Cowboys and completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns while running for 94 yards and a score on 13 carries. Jackson said Wednesday he’s feeling like himself again — for real this time — so the Ravens will be close to fully healthy for the first time this season and ready to run the ball on what should be a near-freezing night in Baltimore. The Browns defense has kept them afloat and Myles Garrett will continue to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, but a beat-up Baker Mayfield isn’t in a spot to outduel Jackson.