Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 10 game between the Ravens (7-2) and the Browns (5-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Ravens 23, Browns 13: The Ravens have the best defense in the NFL, but the Browns aren’t far behind. This game figures to be a far different story than last month’s meeting in Cleveland when overmatched Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was under center instead of an injured Deshaun Watson. The Ravens have won three straight at home against the Browns and they’ll triumph again behind a defense that gets better by the week, an offense that’s starting to find its footing and an offensive line that’s one of the best in the league.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 30, Browns 10: Cleveland is trying to rebound and rally around quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the Ravens have virtually no weaknesses and are too physical for the Browns. Baltimore won’t have an emotional letdown against a divisional opponent.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 23, Browns 17: The Ravens will see a more competitive version of the Browns with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a defense hungry to prove the 28-3 score of the previous meeting was misleading. But the Ravens are still the more balanced team, able to win in multiple ways on both sides of the ball with a higher offensive upside thanks to Lamar Jackson. The home crowd won’t enjoy another blowout but will help the Ravens through a slugfest.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 27, Browns 13: Given the long list of injuries Cleveland is dealing with, it’s hard to envision an upset. The Lions and Seahawks came to Baltimore with top-10 offenses in DVOA and stood no chance, so there’s little reason to think Deshaun Watson and the Browns’ No. 28 ranked unit will have much success. Jim Schwartz and Myles Garrett could create plenty of headaches for Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson, but this Ravens offense has so many answers. Expect Cleveland’s elite defense to put up a fight before wilting down the stretch.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 27, Browns 14: While this matchup features the NFL’s two best defenses, these offenses are not equal. Lamar Jackson and company have efficiently scored 37, 31 and 38 points the past three games, and a little more than a month ago they scored 28 in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson should lead the Browns to a better showing than the 28-3 beatdown Baltimore handed them on Oct. 1, but it won’t be enough to beat the Ravens on their home field. Not against a defense that has allowed 10 touchdowns in nine games.