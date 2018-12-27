Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Browns season finale

Jen Badie

Ravens 24, Browns 14

The Browns have improved since the last time these two teams met — but so have the Ravens. The Browns have won just once in Baltimore since 2008 but come to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday with a three-game winning streak. However, with all the Ravens have riding on this game and the way last season ended, Baltimore will come out on top.

Edward Lee

Ravens 24, Browns 17

History does not favor the Ravens, who have dropped five of their past six regular-season finales. The Browns have won five of their past six games and edged the Ravens, 12-9, in overtime in Week 5. But the Ravens have won five of their past six, too, and the knowledge that a loss could mean another January without a playoff appearance should provide enough motivation.

Mike Preston

Ravens 21, Browns 17

There is no way the Ravens can lose the last game of the season at home to not get into the playoffs for the second straight year. Cleveland might have its best team in recent years, but the Ravens also have their best defense in recent seasons as well. This game might come down to which rookie quarterback makes the most mistakes.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Browns 13

This is a scary game. No one wants to contemplate the hangover that would result from anything but a Ravens victory and their fifth division title. That won't be a problem because the Ravens defense is playing at its highest level of the season, which is saying a lot since it was already the stingiest scoring defense in the NFL. Lamar Jackson just has to hold on to the ball and do what he has done the past five weeks.

Jonas Shaffer

Ravens 20, Browns 17

This has the feeling of the game in which the records might as well be thrown out. The Ravens are playing for the playoffs. The Browns are playing for a season sweep. Home-field advantage can be decisive in games like these.

Childs Walker

Ravens 26, Browns 24

This is not the team that swiped an ugly victory against the Ravens in Week 5. The Browns come to town with one of the hottest offenses in the league, and the Ravens will have to muster every bit of their defensive muscle to hold them down. They’ll do just enough on both sides of the ball to win a tense game at home.