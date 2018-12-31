Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's win over the Browns: Ravens using all 4 tight ends

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Browns

Matt Skura, C — 77

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 77

Lamar Jackson, QB — 77

Ronnie Stanley, T — 77

Marshal Yanda, G — 77

Willie Snead, WR — 62

James Hurst, G — 56

Michael Crabtree, WR — 56

Nick Boyle, TE — 37

John Brown, WR — 37

Gus Edwards, RB — 36

Chris Moore, WR — 33

Maxx Williams, TE — 30

Mark Andrews, TE — 27

Bradley Bozeman, G — 23

Kenneth Dixon, RB — 22

Hayden Hurst, TE — 21

Ty Montgomery, RB — 20

Jermaine Eluemunor, G — 1

Takeaways

»After three weeks, the Ravens seem settled on rotating James Hurst and Bozeman at left guard. Is that a temporary setback for Alex Lewis, who has dealt with a shoulder injury and was inactive against the Browns? Or is it an ominous sign for his future?

»John Brown continues to be an afterthought in the Jackson-led offense. He came off the field on several obvious passing downs, which is not something anyone would have expected to see early in the season.

»The Ravens have figured out how to use all four of their tight ends liberally. Williams seemed likely to be the odd man out, but he’s forced his way onto the field with efficient pass catching and exemplary run blocking.

»Edwards played substantially more than Dixon, which reversed the trend from recent weeks, but Dixon made the most of his snaps, averaging 9.8 yards per carry.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Browns

C.J. Mosley, LB — 59

Eric Weddle, FS — 59

Tony Jefferson, SS — 58

Brandon Carr, CB — 50

Terrell Suggs, LB — 49

Jimmy Smith, CB — 48

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 46

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 45

Matthew Judon, LB — 42

Tavon Young, CB — 35

Brandon Williams, DT — 29

Michael Pierce, NT — 27

Anthony Levine, SS — 25

Brent Urban, DE — 25

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 22

Chris Wormley, NT — 13

Tyus Bowser, LB — 10

Kenny Young, LB — 8

Takeaways

»Suggs did not seem limited after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a hamstring problem.

»Levine played his most defensive snaps since Week 5 as the Ravens went all hands on deck with their coverage.

»Otherwise, the Ravens maintained their usual rotations at cornerback and along the front seven.

