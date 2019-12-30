With the NFL’s regular season coming to a close and organizations cleaning house on Black Monday, the Ravens’ coordinators are reportedly among the top candidates for head coaching jobs as teams begin their searches.
According to an ESPN report, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head-coaching vacancy. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens after Sunday’s 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and a disappointing 6-10 finish in his first season as head coach.
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is also “emerging as a top candidate” for head-coaching vacancies, according to an NFL Network report. The report states Martindale’s top choice for an offensive coordinator would be Joe Brady, the 30-year-old passing game coordinator for LSU who has spearheaded the Tigers’ offense this season and the success of Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
NFL rules allow assistant coaches to interview for head-coaching jobs during a team’s bye week. The Ravens, the AFC’s top seed, will have a bye before hosting the conference’s lowest remaining seed Jan. 11 in the divisional round.
Harbaugh commented last week on the possibility of teams wanting to interview his coordinators and said he would be supportive of whatever opportunities Roman and Martindale received.
When asked last week about being linked to head-coaching vacancies, Martindale said an opening would have to be a “dream-type job” to leave Baltimore. Roman said he was focused on his current position as offensive coordinator.
“All that stuff will come to pass as it does,” said Roman, who designed an offense that on Sunday set the single-season team rushing record. “It’s in other people’s control, in other people’s hands, so I think we really just focus on your job, and I love my job. I’ve got every minute of every day filled up, so that’s a good thing, too. So just keep it simple.”
