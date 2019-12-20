“We heard all the talk and all the chit-chatter [about] how bad we were,” said Judon, who was selected for his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday. “We just gelled together as a team, and we came together as a team. I think that's what helped us and sparked this run that we're on right now. A lot of people think that it's fake or it’s just for the cameras. But we love each other like that when there are no cameras around, when you all aren't around. That’s how we love each other, and that’s how we speak to each other, and that’s how we encourage one another.”