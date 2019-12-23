There are more pressing matters in Baltimore. Running back Mark Ingram II, who with Jackson became the seventh duo in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards apiece, suffered a calf injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. Harbaugh said the calf is structurally sound and that the team would know more by Monday. Tight end Mark Andrews, who was also hobbled for part of Sunday’s win but still finished with six catches for 93 yards, including the Ravens’ first two touchdowns, rolled his ankle. Afterward, he said he was healthy.