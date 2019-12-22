Here’s what you need to know about the Week 16 game between the Ravens (12-2) and Cleveland Browns (6-8):
Playoff implications: The Ravens can clinch a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs with:
- A win or tie OR
- A Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie vs. the Chicago Bears
They can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with:
- A win
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Coverage map:
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson)
Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s
Line: Ravens by 10 (as of Saturday night)