Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game in Baltimore?

Jen Badie, editor
Ravens 28, Browns 20: The Ravens pass defense needs to show marked improvement against the Browns. While Baker Mayfield has more interceptions than touchdowns, he also has thrown the ball 15 times for 20-plus yards. He’s vulnerable, though, having been sacked 11 times. The Ravens defense is allowing more yards per game than the Browns, but the Ravens are also averaging more than twice as many points. The Ravens have the better quarterback right now, and they’ll win on the arm and legs of Lamar Jackson.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 24, Browns 21: Cleveland’s offense has been uninspiring, but so has the Ravens defense — at least compared with its lofty standards. Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry present a big challenge for a Ravens secondary that has been susceptible to big plays. This is a weighty Week 4 matchup, with the Ravens getting an early chance to extend their AFC North lead. The Browns will be desperate, but bounce-back performances from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defense will be enough to pull out a close victory.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 26, Browns 20: Ravens coach John Harbaugh said divisional contests feel like they count for two games. A victory on Sunday surely would do that, giving the team a clear lead in the division one-quarter through the season. At home, I think the Ravens take this in a close one. The Browns have struggled on offense and while the Ravens’ pass rush has been inconsistent, defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale should be able to put the defense in some advantageous situations, while quarterback Lamar Jackson rebounds with a more even showing.
Peter Schmuck, columnist
Ravens 27, Browns 20: The Ravens have a chance over the next three weeks to take full control of the AFC North. They’ll do that if they can keep Baker Mayfield from finding a bunch of wide-open receivers downfield.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Browns 30, Ravens 28: If Cleveland gets back enough healthy contributors in its secondary, it should give Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense their toughest test yet. Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon are the kind of edge rushers you need to limit a downfield passing game and athletic quarterback. Baker Mayfield hasn’t been great in 2019, but neither has the Ravens’ pass defense.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Browns 21: The Browns have too much talent to be taken for granted. But the Ravens are hosting them at the right time as they try to sort out offensive difficulties under first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens. Look for Lamar Jackson and Co. to build an early lead and then hold on through some tense moments in the second half.