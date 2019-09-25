Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game in Baltimore?

Ravens 28, Browns 20: The Ravens pass defense needs to show marked improvement against the Browns. While Baker Mayfield has more interceptions than touchdowns, he also has thrown the ball 15 times for 20-plus yards. He’s vulnerable, though, having been sacked 11 times. The Ravens defense is allowing more yards per game than the Browns, but the Ravens are also averaging more than twice as many points. The Ravens have the better quarterback right now, and they’ll win on the arm and legs of Lamar Jackson.