Ravens CB Brandon Carr remembers Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic one-handed catch. He was defending him.

On the first play of the second quarter, Beckham ran a go route up the right sideline, Carr on his hip. Giants quarterback Eli Manning faked a handoff, looked in the rookie receiver’s direction and fired. As the ball soared toward the goal line, Beckham scooched past Carr, who tugged at the first-round draft pick’s left arm before losing his balance and falling out of the field of play. Beckham did the only thing he could: elevate, stab at the ball with his right hand and hope it stuck. It did.