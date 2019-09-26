After stomach-turning performance, Ravens defense turns to Browns; TE Mark Andrews misses another practice

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had to watch the Kansas City Chiefs roll up over 500 yards of offense Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. When he reviewed film of the 33-28 loss this week, he didn’t feel any better.
“I lost 4 pounds this week because I watched it three times and threw up all three times,” he joked Thursday.
The Cleveland Browns don’t have quite the Chiefs’ weapons, but they’re potent enough to make any defensive coordinator feel queasy. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will be looking to bounce back from a slow start Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, and in receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, he has two “Pro Bowl guys,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. Running back Nick Chubb is also a dangerous runner and receiving option.
In their Week 17 meeting last season, the Browns finished with 426 yards of total offense against the NFL’s top-ranked defense and still lost. Martindale knows the Ravens can withstand only so many big blows before the team’s season takes a hit.
“When you’re involved in one of those games, those 1,000-yard offensive output games, it’s never fun, especially as a defensive coordinator," Martindale said. “The biggest disappointment we had is, we had a chance to get them off the field there at the end, and we didn’t do that. We’ve gone back and looked at it, corrected some things that happened and talked about communication in those areas of situational football. We’re moving forward, and we’re on to the [Browns]."
Andrews out again
Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) missed his second straight practice Thursday. Andrews sat out just one practice last week and was not at full strength for the loss to the Chiefs. His game status for Sunday will be announced Friday.
Inside linebacker Otaro Alaka (hamstring) also missed practice after being limited Wednesday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hip) was limited for the second straight day. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and safety Brynden Trawick (elbow) remain out.