Ravens favored against Browns with first AFC North title since 2012 on the line

The Ravens are six-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns ahead of their must-win regular-season finale Sunday, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

With a win at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens (9-6) would clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2012 and secure at least the AFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The Ravens would also clinch a postseason spot if the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 14-point home favorites.

The Ravens have covered the spread in four of their past five games and, according to CBS Sports, are 9-1 straight up in their past 10 games in which they’ve been favored by at least six points.

The Browns (7-7-1) won their third and final game under former coach Hue Jackson in Week 5 against the Ravens before losing four straight games by a combined 58 points. Under interim head coach Gregg Williams, Cleveland is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

While the Browns have yet to face the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson as a starter, they held Carolina Panthers dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton to five carries for 23 yards and limited Carolina to 96 rushing yards overall in a 26-20 win in Week 14.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 29-10 and last lost two straight games to Cleveland in 2007, when Steve McNair and Kyle Boller each started in defeat.

The over-under for Sunday’s game is 41 points.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer