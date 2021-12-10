The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Browns’ Baker Mayfield are natural rivals. But for how much longer?

“I think with Baker, especially from a long-term perspective, you really try and take a big-picture approach,” Berry told Cleveland reporters. “Really, with any player, it is about body of work, really, over several years and also taking into context the environment or particular individual’s situation. We have seen Baker play a lot of good football here. We have seen Baker play good football this season. I know he is excited and we are excited for the opportunity ahead of us. We expect him to play his best football moving forward over the next five weeks.”