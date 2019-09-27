A year after Baker Mayfield’s Browns career took off, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is AFC North’s rising star

On offense and defense, the Ravens had bludgeoned their way into the postseason. Cleveland would do it another way. In maybe the offseason’s most high-profile move, the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr., pairing one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks with one of the league’s most dynamic receivers. Almost overnight, the Browns became the sexy pick in the AFC North. Mayfield found himself on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. Analysts praised the franchise’s new direction. All the while, Ravens players rolled their eyes.