Instant analysis from Ravens’ 28-3 win over Cleveland Browns

Here’s what The Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 28-3 win over the host Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s Week 4 game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Brian Wacker: The Browns came into the game with the NFL’s best defense but also without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and top running back, Nick Chubb.

Making matters worse for the Browns was that they started a rookie quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, against a defense that has historically dominated first-year signal-callers. That was the case again Sunday with the defense often leaving Thompson-Robinson looking dazed and confused. They intercepted him three times and pressured him throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the Ravens’ offense kept the Browns’ defense at bay by churning out 131 yards on the ground and with precise passing by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Once Baltimore jumped out to a 14-3 lead, it felt like the game was over. The Browns couldn’t move the ball all day.

Mike Preston: As soon as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled inactive with a shoulder injury shortly before kickoff, it was evident this game was going to be a blowout. The Browns have an outstanding defense, but they have a history of giving up when their offense isn’t productive. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was pathetic, not just because the Ravens game planned for him so well, but because he was so awful. The Ravens were without six starters and lost four more players to injury, but they have depth. Cleveland can’t function without Watson and injured running back Nick Chubb. Once the Ravens went up 14-3 midway through the second quarter, this game was over. The Ravens blew some opportunities early but proved that these are still the same stumbling, bumbling Browns we’ve seen for years.

Childs Walker: You won’t see a more drastic in-game turnaround. The Ravens went from looking helpless on third down against the league’s top defense to dominating the confident Browns on their home field. Lamar Jackson made a series of brilliant throws in the second quarter after the Ravens broke the dam with their running game. Their defense tortured overeager rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a late stand-in for injured starter Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens jumped to a lead by capitalizing on an ill-advised throw from Thompson-Robinson. Brandon Stephens’ 52-yard interception return set up an easy touchdown for Jackson. But the Ravens were their own worst enemy on offense for much of the first half, with false starts putting them in third-and long and Jackson’s fifth fumble of the season cutting short a promising drive. They changed the narrative against a defense that had given opponents nothing through the season’s first three games.

The Ravens received a break facing Thompson-Robinson instead of Watson, but they turned that chance into an easy AFC North road win, which is what a good team has to do.

C.J. Doon: The Ravens left no doubt this week. After failing to beat the Colts and their backup quarterback last Sunday, they made sure Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson had no chance of leading an upset. The former UCLA star turned some heads while winning the No. 2 job this preseason, but the Ravens made him look like he didn’t belong on an NFL field. Baltimore, not Cleveland, had the league’s best defense Sunday, recording four sacks and three interceptions while holding the Browns to a ghastly 2.6 yards per play (and it was even worse before that final drive).

It’s foolish to overreact to one week of games, but the Ravens now have a clear path to winning the AFC North. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited with a knee injury in Sunday’s huge loss to the Texans. The Bengals, with their offense again looking dreadful, got crushed by the Titans to fall to 1-3. Injuries continue to mount for the Ravens, with four more players exiting Sunday, but they should be just fine if Lamar Jackson and the defense to continue to play this well. We might have seen some of the best throws of Jackson’s career Sunday, including that beautiful back-foot heave to tight end Mark Andrews over three Browns defenders in the corner of the end zone.

Tim Schwartz: As unlucky as the Ravens have been with the number of injuries they’ve had to overcome — four more Sunday, including three in their depleted secondary and right tackle Morgan Moses — you cannot discount their luck with facing a backup quarterback for a second straight week. Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked way out of his depth in place of an injured Deshaun Watson, and the Ravens might be facing Mitch Trubisky next week with Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett going down with a knee injury against the Texans. Cleveland’s vaunted defense had not faced an offense even close to as good as Baltimore’s through the first three weeks, and Lamar Jackson sliced and diced a unit that looked like it gave up in the third quarter knowing its quarterback wasn’t going to do enough to mount any comeback attempt. That loss to the Colts stings even more now as the Ravens could so easily be 4-0, but starting 2-0 in the AFC North (which looks to be highly overrated so far) will suffice.