Instant analysis from Ravens’ 24-22 loss to Cleveland Browns

Tim Schwartz, editor: Depending on where you looked, the Ravens had somewhere between a 77% and 83% chance of making the playoffs before kickoff Sunday. Those odds are significantly worse after their 24-22 loss to the Browns to fall to 8-5 and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for the remainder of the season very much in question. Cleveland came out and punched the Ravens in the mouth before Jackson’s second-quarter ankle injury and faced too large a deficit for backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to overcome, despite some monster throws to rookie wideout Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews in the second half. Injuries have decimated the Ravens from Day One, and it felt like a matter of time before they caught up to them in the standings. Somehow, Baltimore trailed 24-3 and still had a chance to win the game in the final two minutes after Huntley lit up the soft Browns defense and Justin Tucker’s successful onside kick.