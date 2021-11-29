Instant analysis from Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens did not look like the best team in the AFC, even if that’s what their record says they are for the moment. They made everything look difficult on offense, and that started with a dreadful passing performance by their franchise player, Lamar Jackson. They have scored a combined 42 points over their last three games. Right now, they are neither a grind-it-out running machine nor a big-play air force. Give their undermanned defense the game ball for a heroic performance against Cleveland’s league-best ground game. The Ravens played without their best interior lineman, Calais Campbell, but Justin Madubuike and Brandon Williams stood up to a massive challenge. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played like a star again. Justin Tucker was outstanding, hitting from 49 and 52 yards on a night when Cleveland’s kicker missed a crucial field goal. The Ravens found a way to get to 8-3 on a night full of odd, ugly football, and there’s something to be said for that in an NFL season defined by strange results.