Instant analysis from Ravens’ 33-31 loss to Cleveland Browns

Here’s what The Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 33-31 loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s Week 10 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jacob Calvin Meyer: Nothing like a fourth-quarter collapse to really ruin a Sunday afternoon, eh? It appeared as if the Ravens were going to win their fifth straight game and improve to 8-2. Instead, it was another late collapse. For the third time this season, the Ravens have allowed what seemed like a sure win slip through their fingers. However, the last time Baltimore had a loss like this, it ripped off four straight wins. The Ravens have the opportunity to start another steak Thursday against the Bengals.

C.J. Doon: A game that started out with so much promise thanks to Kyle Hamilton’s stunning pick-six ended with so much frustration. The injuries to cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley loom large, not just for a short week of preparation for the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football” but the rest of the season. This Ravens team is aiming for the top seed in the conference and a trip to the Super Bowl, after all.

But Baltimore sure didn’t look like a title contender Sunday. How does this Ravens defense allow this Browns offense to claw all the way back from a 24-9 deficit? Deshaun Watson looked hobbled all game after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury in the first quarter, and yet he might have outplayed Lamar Jackson. Watson even broke away from what looked like a sure tackle to help move the chains on the Browns’ final drive.

The Ravens have been so successful grinding down opponents with their running game to seal wins this season, which makes that pick-six on a batted ball with 8:16 to go so frustrating. Rookie sensation Keaton Mitchell got just three attempts despite averaging 11.3 yards per carry, and just one touch in the second half.

But what’s really shocking is the performance of a Ravens defense that couldn’t get off the field in the second half, allowing back-to-back 75-yard touchdown drives. If not for a muffed punt by former Ravens wideout James Proche early in the fourth quarter, it could have been even worse.

Tim Schwartz: Ah, the AFC North. It doesn’t seem to matter what their records are, these games are always a dogfight. A pick-six for each of the NFL’s best defenses? Check. Fumbles caused by massive defenders clamping down on quarterbacks? Check. Wild swings that nobody expected? Check. The Ravens letting another opponent back in the game in the second half? Check. This was the Ravens of old (at least, earlier this season, before they seemingly turned a corner to stop playing down to opponents), and they will lament giving away a home game they seemed to have won in the first quarter. All they can do is move on quickly to prepare for Thursday night’s prime-time battle against a Bengals team that was stunned by the Texans on Sunday.