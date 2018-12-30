Instant analysis from the Ravens' 26-24 win over the Browns in Week 17

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Even during a game when the Ravens defense was far from its best, it found a way to deliver a defining, season-extending play. Baker Mayfield is going to keep the Ravens up at night for years to come, but for at least one Sunday, they had the upper hand. Next comes the postseason. Good luck predicting that; this season has already been a roller coaster.

Childs Walker, reporter: It certainly wasn’t the cleanest performance of their season, but give the Ravens credit for making the last play when they could not in 2017 or 2016. C.J. Mosley, as respected a figure as there is in the team’s locker room, was a fitting hero.

Lamar Jackson made several sensational plays as the Ravens again put up huge rushing numbers. But we also saw the downside of the rookie quarterback, who struggles to produce touchdowns in the red zone and puts the ball on the ground at least once a game. The Ravens had a chance to put the game away before halftime but did not because Jackson fumbled on the goal line. They allowed too many big plays because of communication lapses on the back end of their defense.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, recently voted team Most Valuable Player, played one of his worst games in two professional seasons. The Ravens will have to play better to win a rematch with the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Maybe this really is the year of the Raven. For the second week in a row, the defense stared down a hot quarterback in the final minutes of the game and came away clean. When C.J. Mosley picked off a tipped pass with little more than a minute left, the Ravens avoided what might have been one of the most devastating regular-season losses in the team's history.

Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards ran almost at will in the first half, but the Browns made some adjustments and slowed the Ravens down while they tried to recover from a 20-7 halftime deficit that would have been even bigger if Jackson had not had the ball batted out of his hands trying to leap across the goal line late in the second quarter.

All's well that ends well. The Ravens are AFC North champions and have earned a rematch with the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs. This time, it will be the Chargers who will be coming coast and coast to try and keep their season alive.